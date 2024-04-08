Why Should Sharecare Inc (SHCR) Be In Your Portfolio?

Sharecare Inc (NASDAQ:SHCR) has a beta value of 0.27 and has seen 0.63 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $268.50M, closed the recent trade at $0.75 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 10.51% during that session. The SHCR stock price is -140.0% off its 52-week high price of $1.80 and 36.0% above the 52-week low of $0.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.47 million shares.

Sharecare Inc (NASDAQ:SHCR) trade information

Sporting 10.51% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SHCR stock price touched $0.75 or saw a rise of 5.39%. Year-to-date, Sharecare Inc shares have moved -30.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 36.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sharecare Inc (NASDAQ:SHCR) have changed -20.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.05.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Sharecare Inc (SHCR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sharecare Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 90.00%, compared to 13.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 20.00% and 20.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -3.30%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $101.33 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $102.71 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $116.3 million and $110.35 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -12.90% for the current quarter and -6.90% for the next.

SHCR Dividends

Sharecare Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sharecare Inc (NASDAQ:SHCR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.48% with a share float percentage of 52.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sharecare Inc having a total of 175 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 22.68 million shares worth more than $39.69 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 6.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 16.27 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $28.47 million and represent 4.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.48% shares in the company for having 8.87 million shares of worth $15.53 million while later fund manager owns 7.03 million shares of worth $6.67 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.97% of company’s outstanding stock.