Why Should Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) Be In Your Portfolio?

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) has a beta value of 1.37 and has seen 4.58 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $191.58M, closed the last trade at $1.07 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 5.94% during that session. The LICY stock price is -475.7% off its 52-week high price of $6.16 and 67.29% above the 52-week low of $0.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.49 million shares.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) trade information

Sporting 5.94% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the LICY stock price touched $1.07 or saw a rise of 1.83%. Year-to-date, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp shares have moved 82.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) have changed 162.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.08 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.07.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -65.71% over the past 6 months, compared to 3.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -21.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.51 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.7 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

LICY Dividends

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between March 13 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.20% with a share float percentage of 47.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Li-Cycle Holdings Corp having a total of 198 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Covalis Capital LLP with over 12.02 million shares worth more than $66.72 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Covalis Capital LLP held 6.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A., with the holding of over 8.0 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $44.41 million and represent 4.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.79% shares in the company for having 3.19 million shares of worth $14.17 million while later fund manager owns 2.58 million shares of worth $15.58 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.45% of company’s outstanding stock.