Why Invest In Solid Power Inc (SLDP) Stock?

Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP) has a beta value of 1.77 and has seen 0.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $337.73M, closed the recent trade at $1.87 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 1.36% during that session. The SLDP stock price is -71.12% off its 52-week high price of $3.20 and 41.18% above the 52-week low of $1.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.84 million shares.

Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP) trade information

Sporting 1.36% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SLDP stock price touched $1.87 or saw a rise of 6.73%. Year-to-date, Solid Power Inc shares have moved 28.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP) have changed 24.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.48.

Solid Power Inc (SLDP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Solid Power Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 1.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -13.51%, compared to 14.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 18.20% and -28.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.50%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.83 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.07 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $3.79 million and $4.91 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 27.40% for the current quarter and 3.30% for the next.

SLDP Dividends

Solid Power Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 06 and May 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.36% with a share float percentage of 34.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Solid Power Inc having a total of 173 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 11.13 million shares worth more than $28.26 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 6.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 5.95 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.11 million and represent 3.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.28% shares in the company for having 4.07 million shares of worth $8.63 million while later fund manager owns 3.55 million shares of worth $7.52 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.99% of company’s outstanding stock.