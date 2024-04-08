Why Invest In BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (BCAN) Stock?

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN) has a beta value of 1.15 and has seen 1.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $0.80M, closed the last trade at $1.03 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -2.83% during that session. The BCAN stock price is -70919.42% off its 52-week high price of $731.50 and 14.56% above the 52-week low of $0.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 481.03K shares.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN) trade information

Sporting -2.83% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BCAN stock price touched $1.03 or saw a rise of 32.24%. Year-to-date, BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc shares have moved -98.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -26.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN) have changed -96.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 16710.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.2.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (BCAN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -99.44% over the past 6 months.

BCAN Dividends

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.63% with a share float percentage of 0.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with over 0.66 million shares worth more than $2.19 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. held 1.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vident Investment Advisory, LLC, with the holding of over 0.14 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.46 million and represent 0.35% of shares outstanding.