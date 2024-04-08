Why Do You Need To Add Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC) To Your Portfolio?

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) has seen 0.93 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.09B, closed the recent trade at $6.74 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -1.10% during that session. The LAC stock price is -83.68% off its 52-week high price of $12.38 and 43.47% above the 52-week low of $3.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.63 million shares.

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) trade information

Sporting -1.10% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the LAC stock price touched $6.74 or saw a rise of 8.67%. Year-to-date, Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) shares have moved 5.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) have changed 26.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.9.

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -38.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -700.00%, compared to 18.60% for the industry.

LAC Dividends

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) is expected to release its next earnings report between May 13 and May 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.24% with a share float percentage of 25.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) having a total of 249 institutions that hold shares in the company.