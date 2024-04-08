Why Do Investors Buy Stock In XTI Aerospace Inc. (XTIA)?

XTI Aerospace Inc. (NASDAQ:XTIA) has a beta value of 0.49 and has seen 1.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.39M, closed the last trade at $2.78 per share which meant it lost -$1.02 on the day or -26.84% during that session. The XTIA stock price is -5851.8% off its 52-week high price of $165.46 and 38.49% above the 52-week low of $1.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.59 million shares.

XTI Aerospace Inc. (NASDAQ:XTIA) trade information

Sporting -26.84% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the XTIA stock price touched $2.78 or saw a rise of 45.28%. Year-to-date, XTI Aerospace Inc. shares have moved -50.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 61.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of XTI Aerospace Inc. (NASDAQ:XTIA) have changed -49.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.36.

XTI Aerospace Inc. (XTIA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -74.07% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -15.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.92 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.63 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2017. Year-ago sales stood $11.24 million and $15 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6.10% for the current quarter and -69.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 92.88% over the past 5 years.

XTIA Dividends

XTI Aerospace Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

XTI Aerospace Inc. (NASDAQ:XTIA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 40.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.82% with a share float percentage of 1.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with XTI Aerospace Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company.