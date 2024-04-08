Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ)?

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) has a beta value of 1.17 and has seen 0.58 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $86.96M, closed the recent trade at $0.53 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -6.85% during that session. The ARQQ stock price is -211.32% off its 52-week high price of $1.65 and 26.42% above the 52-week low of $0.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.07 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 994.05K shares.

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) trade information

Sporting -6.85% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ARQQ stock price touched $0.53 or saw a rise of 22.0%. Year-to-date, Arqit Quantum Inc shares have moved 11.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) have changed -35.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.32.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Arqit Quantum Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -11.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 78.95%, compared to 16.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2,791.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20.04 million for the current quarter.

ARQQ Dividends

Arqit Quantum Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 15 and May 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 54.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.50% with a share float percentage of 25.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arqit Quantum Inc having a total of 47 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Evolution Equity Partners II Sarl with over 9.93 million shares worth more than $12.02 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Evolution Equity Partners II Sarl held 6.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with the holding of over 1.73 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.09 million and represent 1.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Quantum ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Cybersecurity ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.11% shares in the company for having 1.58 million shares of worth $1.91 million while later fund manager owns 1.38 million shares of worth $0.82 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.97% of company’s outstanding stock.