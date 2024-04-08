Why Buy Stock In Reliance Global Group Inc (RELI)?

Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI) has a beta value of 0.24 and has seen 2.9 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.32M, closed the last trade at $0.48 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -8.55% during that session. The RELI stock price is -983.33% off its 52-week high price of $5.20 and 33.33% above the 52-week low of $0.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 951.38K shares.

Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI) trade information

Sporting -8.55% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the RELI stock price touched $0.48 or saw a rise of 17.79%. Year-to-date, Reliance Global Group Inc shares have moved -9.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 42.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI) have changed 10.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 46210.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.14.

Reliance Global Group Inc (RELI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -79.46% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -18.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.6 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $4.21 million and $4.15 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -14.40% for the current quarter and -15.70% for the next.

RELI Dividends

Reliance Global Group Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 16 and May 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.79% with a share float percentage of 8.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Reliance Global Group Inc having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 0.16 million shares worth more than $0.73 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 7.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 10499.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $49450.0 and represent 0.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Equities Trust and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.19% shares in the company for having 4074.0 shares of worth $19188.0 while later fund manager owns 3616.0 shares of worth $16344.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.17% of company’s outstanding stock.