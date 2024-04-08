Why Acquire Shares Of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (SLS)?

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS) has a beta value of 2.33 and has seen 0.81 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $78.50M, closed the recent trade at $1.39 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 4.10% during that session. The SLS stock price is -37.41% off its 52-week high price of $1.91 and 64.03% above the 52-week low of $0.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.43 million shares.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS) trade information

Sporting 4.10% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SLS stock price touched $1.39 or saw a rise of 4.14%. Year-to-date, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc shares have moved 31.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 30.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS) have changed 6.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.9.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (SLS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -1.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 35.07%, compared to 13.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 55.30% and 35.50% for the next quarter. If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 61.44% over the past 5 years.

SLS Dividends

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 09 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.68% with a share float percentage of 10.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc having a total of 39 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alyeska Investment Group, L.p. with over 1.25 million shares worth more than $1.96 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Alyeska Investment Group, L.p. held 4.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 0.95 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.49 million and represent 3.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.09% shares in the company for having 0.59 million shares of worth $0.93 million while later fund manager owns 0.32 million shares of worth $0.5 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.12% of company’s outstanding stock.