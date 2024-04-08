Why Acquire Shares Of CXApp Inc (CXAI)?

CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) has a beta value of 1.04 and has seen 7.37 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $75.49M, closed the last trade at $4.95 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 5.54% during that session. The CXAI stock price is -324.24% off its 52-week high price of $21.00 and 79.19% above the 52-week low of $1.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 30.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.32 million shares.

CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) trade information

Sporting 5.54% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CXAI stock price touched $4.95 or saw a rise of 29.99%. Year-to-date, CXApp Inc shares have moved 283.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 102.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) have changed 132.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.17.

CXApp Inc (CXAI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 192.90% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.8 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.3 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

CXAI Dividends

CXApp Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 06 and May 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.99% with a share float percentage of 5.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CXApp Inc having a total of 55 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 0.26 million shares worth more than $2.88 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 2.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Clear Street LLC, with the holding of over 80000.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.87 million and represent 0.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are EQ Advisors Trust-EQ/Small Company Index Portfolio and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.33% shares in the company for having 31560.0 shares of worth $0.34 million while later fund manager owns 28670.0 shares of worth $0.35 million as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.30% of company’s outstanding stock.