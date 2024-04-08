When Will Geron Corp. (GERN) Be Worth Investing In?

Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN) has a beta value of 0.61 and has seen 2.68 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.91B, closed the recent trade at $3.24 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -2.41% during that session. The GERN stock price is -15.12% off its 52-week high price of $3.73 and 49.38% above the 52-week low of $1.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.54 million shares.

Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN) trade information

Sporting -2.41% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the GERN stock price touched $3.24 or saw a rise of 3.57%. Year-to-date, Geron Corp. shares have moved 53.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN) have changed 54.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 50.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.03.

Geron Corp. (GERN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Geron Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 79.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.25%, compared to 13.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -42.90% and -22.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22,292.40%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $30k for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $30k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $21k and $29k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 42.90% for the current quarter and 3.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.08% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -1.56% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.00%.

GERN Dividends

Geron Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 09 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.90% with a share float percentage of 67.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Geron Corp. having a total of 262 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 35.98 million shares worth more than $115.49 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 6.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is RA Capital Management, L.P., with the holding of over 31.54 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $101.26 million and represent 6.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.12% shares in the company for having 16.34 million shares of worth $52.44 million while later fund manager owns 11.33 million shares of worth $27.54 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.17% of company’s outstanding stock.