When Will Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.. (ASM) Be Worth Investing In?

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) has a beta value of 2.05 and has seen 1.9 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $106.27M, closed the last trade at $0.81 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 6.09% during that session. The ASM stock price is -24.69% off its 52-week high price of $1.01 and 50.62% above the 52-week low of $0.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 599.74K shares.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) trade information

Sporting 6.09% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ASM stock price touched $0.81 or saw a rise of 7.95%. Year-to-date, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. shares have moved 54.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 30.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) have changed 61.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.32.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 76.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -25.00%, compared to 19.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 38.00%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $13.08 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $13.75 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $9.82 million and $9.22 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 33.10% for the current quarter and 49.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -30.92% over the past 5 years.

ASM Dividends

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.78% with a share float percentage of 7.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.34 million shares worth more than $0.88 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bard Associates Inc., with the holding of over 0.85 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.56 million and represent 0.68% of shares outstanding.