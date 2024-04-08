When Is Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) Going To Be Good Investment?

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) has a beta value of 1.12 and has seen 0.48 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.19B, closed the recent trade at $74.93 per share which meant it lost -$1.52 on the day or -1.99% during that session. The VKTX stock price is -32.67% off its 52-week high price of $99.41 and 88.95% above the 52-week low of $8.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.59 million shares.

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) trade information

Sporting -1.99% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the VKTX stock price touched $74.93 or saw a rise of 7.2%. Year-to-date, Viking Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 302.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) have changed 1.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.93.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Viking Therapeutics Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 571.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -20.88%, compared to 13.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -12.00% and -47.40% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.89% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -23.49% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40.00%.

VKTX Dividends

Viking Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 24 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.69% with a share float percentage of 77.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Viking Therapeutics Inc having a total of 281 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 15.0 million shares worth more than $1.12 billion. As of Dec 30, 2023, FMR, LLC held 14.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 7.61 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $569.91 million and represent 7.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager holds about 3.59% shares in the company for having 3.61 million shares of worth $270.46 million while later fund manager owns 3.29 million shares of worth $246.19 million as of Jan 30, 2024, which makes it owner of about 3.27% of company’s outstanding stock.