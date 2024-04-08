When Is Standard BioTools Inc (LAB) Going To Be Good Investment?

Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) has a beta value of 1.64 and has seen 7.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.05B, closed the last trade at $2.74 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 3.40% during that session. The LAB stock price is -15.33% off its 52-week high price of $3.16 and 46.72% above the 52-week low of $1.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.04 million shares.

Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) trade information

Sporting 3.40% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the LAB stock price touched $2.74 or saw a rise of 6.48%. Year-to-date, Standard BioTools Inc shares have moved 23.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) have changed 5.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.91.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Standard BioTools Inc (LAB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Standard BioTools Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 30.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 26.83%, compared to 19.50% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 8.72% over the past 5 years.

LAB Dividends

Standard BioTools Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 07 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.02% with a share float percentage of 56.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Standard BioTools Inc having a total of 121 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Indaba Capital Management, L.P. with over 7.45 million shares worth more than $20.4 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Indaba Capital Management, L.P. held 2.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Caligan Partners, LP, with the holding of over 7.04 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.3 million and represent 2.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager holds about 4.62% shares in the company for having 13.42 million shares of worth $36.76 million while later fund manager owns 2.86 million shares of worth $7.83 million as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.98% of company’s outstanding stock.