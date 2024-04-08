When GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) Will Be A Good Investment?

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) has a beta value of 2.06 and has seen 2.86 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.41B, closed the last trade at $34.75 per share which meant it gained $1.17 on the day or 3.48% during that session. The GCT stock price is -30.01% off its 52-week high price of $45.18 and 85.81% above the 52-week low of $4.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.19 million shares.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) trade information

Sporting 3.48% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the GCT stock price touched $34.75 or saw a rise of 9.06%. Year-to-date, GigaCloud Technology Inc shares have moved 89.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 30.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) have changed -5.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.89.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GigaCloud Technology Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 288.70% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.17%, compared to 16.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 75.90% and 60.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 57.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $235 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $270.7 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 208.72% over the past 5 years.

GCT Dividends

GigaCloud Technology Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on March 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.07% with a share float percentage of 41.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GigaCloud Technology Inc having a total of 86 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Boston Partners with over 0.15 million shares worth more than $1.02 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Boston Partners held 0.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP, with the holding of over 67688.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.46 million and represent 0.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and SEI Institutional Investment Tr-World Equity Ex-U.S. Fd. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 17953.0 shares of worth $0.12 million while later fund manager owns 17909.0 shares of worth $0.16 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.