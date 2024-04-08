When Does Yield10 Bioscience Inc (YTEN) Become A Good Investment?

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) has a beta value of 1.60 and has seen 2.6 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.96M, closed the last trade at $0.39 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 5.77% during that session. The YTEN stock price is -743.59% off its 52-week high price of $3.29 and 53.85% above the 52-week low of $0.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.97 million shares.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) trade information

Sporting 5.77% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the YTEN stock price touched $0.39 or saw a rise of 8.88%. Year-to-date, Yield10 Bioscience Inc shares have moved 61.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) have changed 44.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.98.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (YTEN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 30.12% over the past 6 months, compared to 21.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3,650.00%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.87 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $370k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 45.25% over the past 5 years.

YTEN Dividends

Yield10 Bioscience Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.10% with a share float percentage of 6.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yield10 Bioscience Inc having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cannell (Peter B.) & Company Inc with over 0.26 million shares worth more than $0.57 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Cannell (Peter B.) & Company Inc held 4.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Armistice Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 0.22 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.48 million and represent 3.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.08% shares in the company for having 65737.0 shares of worth $0.15 million while later fund manager owns 40451.0 shares of worth $89801.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.66% of company’s outstanding stock.