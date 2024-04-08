When DatChat Inc (DATS) Will Be A Good Investment?

DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS) has a beta value of 2.39 and has seen 2.69 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.49M, closed the recent trade at $1.16 per share which meant it lost -$0.33 on the day or -22.12% during that session. The DATS stock price is -631.9% off its 52-week high price of $8.49 and 6.9% above the 52-week low of $1.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 51600.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 477.31K shares.

DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS) trade information

Sporting -22.12% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the DATS stock price touched $1.16 or saw a rise of 25.16%. Year-to-date, DatChat Inc shares have moved -59.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS) have changed -12.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 8930.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.07.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.18% over the past 5 years.

DATS Dividends

DatChat Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.64% with a share float percentage of 0.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DatChat Inc having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 13667.0 shares worth more than $74567.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 10890.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $59415.0 and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 8688.0 shares of worth $47401.0 while later fund manager owns 4167.0 shares of worth $15292.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.