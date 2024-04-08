What Is So Great About IM Cannabis Corp (IMCC)?

IM Cannabis Corp (NASDAQ:IMCC) has a beta value of 1.09 and has seen 1.56 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.52M, closed the last trade at $0.86 per share which meant it lost -$0.22 on the day or -20.37% during that session. The IMCC stock price is -66.28% off its 52-week high price of $1.43 and 77.91% above the 52-week low of $0.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 622.54K shares.

IM Cannabis Corp (NASDAQ:IMCC) trade information

Sporting -20.37% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the IMCC stock price touched $0.86 or saw a rise of 36.3%. Year-to-date, IM Cannabis Corp shares have moved 140.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 62.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of IM Cannabis Corp (NASDAQ:IMCC) have changed 171.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 42090.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.28.

IM Cannabis Corp (IMCC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that IM Cannabis Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 33.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.91%, compared to 17.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -766.70% and 30.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -5.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.6 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7.89% over the past 5 years.

IMCC Dividends

IM Cannabis Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

IM Cannabis Corp (NASDAQ:IMCC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 36.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.15% with a share float percentage of 12.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with IM Cannabis Corp having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lynwood Capital Management Inc. with over 0.55 million shares worth more than $0.5 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. held 4.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Black Maple Capital Management Lp, with the holding of over 0.4 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.37 million and represent 3.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.72% shares in the company for having 0.23 million shares of worth $0.17 million while later fund manager owns 9600.0 shares of worth $8284.0 as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.