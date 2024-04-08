Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Fuelcell Energy Inc

Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) has a beta value of 3.78 and has seen 2.88 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $524.11M, closed the recent trade at $1.16 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 2.65% during that session. The FCEL stock price is -153.45% off its 52-week high price of $2.94 and 15.52% above the 52-week low of $0.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.99 million shares.

Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) trade information

Sporting 2.65% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the FCEL stock price touched $1.16 or saw a rise of 4.13%. Year-to-date, Fuelcell Energy Inc shares have moved -27.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) have changed 4.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 94.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.26.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fuelcell Energy Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -7.69%, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 11.10% and -33.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -14.50%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $21.95 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $29.15 million for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 50.65% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -5.92% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

FCEL Dividends

Fuelcell Energy Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between June 06 and June 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.38% with a share float percentage of 45.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fuelcell Energy Inc having a total of 322 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 42.42 million shares worth more than $91.63 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 10.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 38.1 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $82.3 million and represent 9.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.08% shares in the company for having 12.55 million shares of worth $27.1 million while later fund manager owns 10.48 million shares of worth $22.63 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.58% of company’s outstanding stock.