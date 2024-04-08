Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Carvana Co.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) has a beta value of 3.30 and has seen 2.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.75B, closed the last trade at $83.84 per share which meant it gained $1.4 on the day or 1.70% during that session. The CVNA stock price is -12.17% off its 52-week high price of $94.04 and 92.01% above the 52-week low of $6.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.57 million shares.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) trade information

Sporting 1.70% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CVNA stock price touched $83.84 or saw a rise of 4.53%. Year-to-date, Carvana Co. shares have moved 58.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) have changed 7.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 29.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.16.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Carvana Co. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 122.80% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -553.33%, compared to 13.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 49.00% and -32.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.30%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.65 billion for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.88 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

CVNA Dividends

Carvana Co. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 106.05% with a share float percentage of 116.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Carvana Co. having a total of 385 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 12.97 million shares worth more than $336.25 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Morgan Stanley held 12.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Spruce House Investment Management LLC, with the holding of over 10.0 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $259.2 million and represent 9.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.08% shares in the company for having 3.28 million shares of worth $84.95 million while later fund manager owns 3.01 million shares of worth $77.98 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.82% of company’s outstanding stock.