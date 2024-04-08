Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) Lower

Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) has a beta value of 1.24 and has seen 18.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.43B, closed the last trade at $4.05 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -4.26% during that session. The MPW stock price is -165.19% off its 52-week high price of $10.74 and 27.9% above the 52-week low of $2.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 23.89 million shares.

Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) trade information

Sporting -4.26% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the MPW stock price touched $4.05 or saw a rise of 14.19%. Year-to-date, Medical Properties Trust Inc shares have moved -17.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) have changed -10.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 196.79 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.18.

Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Medical Properties Trust Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -28.93%, compared to -2.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 40.00% and 271.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -13.10%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $279.05 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $298.13 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $350.21 million and $337.39 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -20.30% for the current quarter and -11.60% for the next.

MPW Dividends

Medical Properties Trust Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.59 at a share yield of 14.57%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.91% with a share float percentage of 77.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Medical Properties Trust Inc having a total of 727 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 86.83 million shares worth more than $804.08 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 14.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 69.23 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $641.04 million and represent 11.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.21% shares in the company for having 25.21 million shares of worth $254.42 million while later fund manager owns 18.72 million shares of worth $102.0 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.13% of company’s outstanding stock.