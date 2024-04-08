Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes HUYA Inc ADR (HUYA) Lower

HUYA Inc ADR (NYSE:HUYA) has a beta value of 0.60 and has seen 2.79 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $413.50M, closed the last trade at $5.00 per share which meant it gained $0.34 on the day or 7.30% during that session. The HUYA stock price is 2.0% off its 52-week high price of $4.90 and 57.0% above the 52-week low of $2.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.56 million shares.

HUYA Inc ADR (NYSE:HUYA) trade information

Sporting 7.30% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the HUYA stock price touched $5.00 or saw a rise of 1.38%. Year-to-date, HUYA Inc ADR shares have moved 36.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HUYA Inc ADR (NYSE:HUYA) have changed 22.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.69.

HUYA Inc ADR (HUYA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that HUYA Inc ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 74.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 114.29%, compared to 17.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -3.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $206.45 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $221.55 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $272.92 million and $249.43 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -24.40% for the current quarter and -11.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 44.57% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 195.07% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -6.68%.

HUYA Dividends

HUYA Inc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between May 14 and May 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

HUYA Inc ADR (NYSE:HUYA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.37% with a share float percentage of 59.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HUYA Inc ADR having a total of 129 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 10.9 million shares worth more than $39.01 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Morgan Stanley held 12.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, with the holding of over 9.75 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $34.92 million and represent 10.80% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and TIAA-CREF Funds-Emerging Markets Equity Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.54% shares in the company for having 5.91 million shares of worth $21.15 million while later fund manager owns 3.78 million shares of worth $12.97 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.19% of company’s outstanding stock.