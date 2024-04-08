Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) Lower

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) has a beta value of 0.99 and has seen 1.04 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.65M, closed the recent trade at $0.97 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 5.43% during that session. The GDC stock price is -4436.08% off its 52-week high price of $44.00 and 14.43% above the 52-week low of $0.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 178.30K shares.

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) trade information

Sporting 5.43% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the GDC stock price touched $0.97 or saw a rise of 14.91%. Year-to-date, GD Culture Group Limited shares have moved -62.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) have changed -51.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 83340.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.62.

GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -62.69% over the past 6 months.

GDC Dividends

GD Culture Group Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.34% with a share float percentage of 0.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GD Culture Group Limited having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 19435.0 shares worth more than $18754.0. As of Dec 30, 2023, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 3654.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3526.0 and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.