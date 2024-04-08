Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags SIGA Technologies Inc (SIGA) Upper

SIGA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SIGA) has a beta value of 0.96 and has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $645.50M, closed the last trade at $9.08 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 1.23% during that session. The SIGA stock price is -10.13% off its 52-week high price of $10.00 and 56.72% above the 52-week low of $3.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 746.55K shares.

SIGA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SIGA) trade information

Sporting 1.23% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SIGA stock price touched $9.08 or saw a rise of 9.2%. Year-to-date, SIGA Technologies Inc shares have moved 74.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SIGA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SIGA) have changed 94.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.55.

SIGA Technologies Inc (SIGA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SIGA Technologies Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 81.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 28.42%, compared to 9.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 36.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $190.61 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28.78% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 24.21% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.00%.

SIGA Dividends

SIGA Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on March 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SIGA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SIGA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.40% with a share float percentage of 54.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SIGA Technologies Inc having a total of 195 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Federated Hermes, Inc. with over 4.4 million shares worth more than $22.24 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Federated Hermes, Inc. held 5.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.24 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.35 million and represent 4.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Core Fund and Federated Hermes MDT Mid Cap Growth Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.41% shares in the company for having 2.76 million shares of worth $15.83 million while later fund manager owns 1.5 million shares of worth $8.64 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.86% of company’s outstanding stock.