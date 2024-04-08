Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) Lower

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has a beta value of 0.79 and has seen 2.59 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $540.23M, closed the recent trade at $3.17 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -2.16% during that session. The ESPR stock price is -7.26% off its 52-week high price of $3.40 and 77.92% above the 52-week low of $0.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.72 million shares.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) trade information

Sporting -2.16% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ESPR stock price touched $3.17 or saw a rise of 6.76%. Year-to-date, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 6.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) have changed 39.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.07.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 230.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 60.59%, compared to 9.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 106.30% and 54.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 127.90%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $84.51 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $42.53 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $24.33 million and $25.79 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 247.40% for the current quarter and 64.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 23.09% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 80.93% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.90%.

ESPR Dividends

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 07 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.69% with a share float percentage of 42.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Esperion Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 161 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wasatch Advisors LP with over 13.14 million shares worth more than $18.26 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Wasatch Advisors LP held 12.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Armistice Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 9.19 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.78 million and represent 8.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.80% shares in the company for having 4.06 million shares of worth $5.64 million while later fund manager owns 3.6 million shares of worth $5.0 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.36% of company’s outstanding stock.