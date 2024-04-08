Vicarious Surgical Inc (RBOT) Has A Promising Outlook For 2024

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) has a beta value of 1.20 and has seen 0.48 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $48.82M, closed the recent trade at $0.28 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 1.39% during that session. The RBOT stock price is -775.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.45 and 28.57% above the 52-week low of $0.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 695.15K shares.

Sporting 1.39% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the RBOT stock price touched $0.28 or saw a rise of 12.5%. Year-to-date, Vicarious Surgical Inc shares have moved -24.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) have changed -21.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.93.

Figures show that Vicarious Surgical Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -42.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.00%, compared to 13.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 57.10% and 25.00% for the next quarter.

Vicarious Surgical Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 06 and May 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Insiders own 31.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.73% with a share float percentage of 62.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vicarious Surgical Inc having a total of 107 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are VK Services, LLC with over 23.32 million shares worth more than $42.68 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, VK Services, LLC held 18.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ddd Partners, Llc, with the holding of over 6.35 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.75 million and represent 4.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.19% shares in the company for having 1.51 million shares of worth $1.4 million while later fund manager owns 1.47 million shares of worth $2.68 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.15% of company’s outstanding stock.