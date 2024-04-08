Veritone Inc (VERI) Shares Are Up 261.05% YTD

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) has a beta value of 2.90 and has seen 2.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $242.64M, closed the last trade at $6.53 per share which meant it lost -$0.34 on the day or -4.88% during that session. The VERI stock price is -18.84% off its 52-week high price of $7.76 and 77.34% above the 52-week low of $1.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.34 million shares.

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) trade information

Sporting -4.88% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the VERI stock price touched $6.53 or saw a rise of 15.85%. Year-to-date, Veritone Inc shares have moved 261.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) have changed 211.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.88.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Veritone Inc (VERI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Veritone Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 185.37% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 64.36%, compared to 16.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 19.20% and 71.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.50%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $30.71 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $30.25 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $29.79 million and $29.07 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3.10% for the current quarter and 4.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.51% over the past 5 years.

VERI Dividends

Veritone Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 30 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.17% with a share float percentage of 43.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Veritone Inc having a total of 95 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 2.46 million shares worth more than $9.64 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 6.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Banta Asset Management, LP, with the holding of over 2.34 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.18 million and represent 6.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.07% shares in the company for having 1.14 million shares of worth $4.46 million while later fund manager owns 0.69 million shares of worth $2.12 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.87% of company’s outstanding stock.