UTime Ltd (WTO) Shares Have Inclined 8.73% Year To Date

UTime Ltd (NASDAQ:WTO) has a beta value of 0.58 and has seen 22.1 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.46M, closed the recent trade at $0.30 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 61.62% during that session. The WTO stock price is -1033.33% off its 52-week high price of $3.40 and 56.67% above the 52-week low of $0.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 73740.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 121.85K shares.

UTime Ltd (NASDAQ:WTO) trade information

Sporting 61.62% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the WTO stock price touched $0.30 or saw a rise of 14.31%. Year-to-date, UTime Ltd shares have moved 8.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 35.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of UTime Ltd (NASDAQ:WTO) have changed 30.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 14190.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

UTime Ltd (WTO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 6.94% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -29.71% over the past 5 years.

WTO Dividends

UTime Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

UTime Ltd (NASDAQ:WTO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.04% with a share float percentage of 0.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with UTime Ltd having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HRT Financial LP with over 57143.0 shares worth more than $0.13 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, HRT Financial LP held 0.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 22817.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $52250.0 and represent 0.17% of shares outstanding.