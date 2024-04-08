U Power Ltd. (NASDAQ: UCAR) Disappointed Wall Street By Gaining 51.28%

U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) has a beta value of 2.35 and has seen 12.55 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.49M, closed the recent trade at $7.11 per share which meant it gained $2.41 on the day or 51.28% during that session. The UCAR stock price is -105385.23% off its 52-week high price of $7500.00 and 35.3% above the 52-week low of $4.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 313.26K shares.

U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) trade information

Sporting 51.28% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the UCAR stock price touched $7.11 or saw a rise of 17.61%. Year-to-date, U Power Ltd shares have moved -61.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) have changed 18.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 55630.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.2.

UCAR Dividends

U Power Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.82% with a share float percentage of 3.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with U Power Ltd having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 38122.0 shares worth more than $0.27 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/, with the holding of over 25000.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.18 million and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.