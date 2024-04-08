Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT) Has Fallen -12.05%, Becoming A Losing Stock For Investors

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) has a beta value of 6.46 and has seen 5.7 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.51B, closed the last trade at $40.59 per share which meant it lost -$5.56 on the day or -12.05% during that session. The DJT stock price is -95.57% off its 52-week high price of $79.38 and 69.45% above the 52-week low of $12.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 18.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.17 million shares.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) trade information

Sporting -12.05% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the DJT stock price touched $40.59 or saw a rise of 33.46%. Year-to-date, Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. shares have moved 131.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -34.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) have changed 1.00%.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 155.28% over the past 6 months.

DJT Dividends

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 70.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.18% with a share float percentage of 4.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. having a total of 141 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 0.61 million shares worth more than $10.6 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 2.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Atika Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.25 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.37 million and represent 0.83% of shares outstanding.