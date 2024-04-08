Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (NYSE: TGS) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (NYSE:TGS) has a beta value of 0.72 and has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.29B, closed the last trade at $18.55 per share which meant it gained $1.83 on the day or 10.94% during that session. The TGS stock price is 5.55% off its 52-week high price of $17.52 and 48.79% above the 52-week low of $9.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 239.93K shares.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (NYSE:TGS) trade information

Sporting 10.94% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the TGS stock price touched $18.55 or saw a rise of 7.02%. Year-to-date, Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR shares have moved 22.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (NYSE:TGS) have changed 45.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.29.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (TGS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 81.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -88.33%, compared to 4.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -95.60% and 26.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -25.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $218 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -26.54% over the past 5 years.

TGS Dividends

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (NYSE:TGS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.25% with a share float percentage of 7.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR having a total of 48 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Oaktree Capital Management Lp with over 1.69 million shares worth more than $23.24 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Oaktree Capital Management Lp held 2.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vr Advisory Services Ltd, with the holding of over 0.63 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.65 million and represent 0.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF and Modern Capital Tactical Opportunities Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.28% shares in the company for having 0.22 million shares of worth $2.24 million while later fund manager owns 21890.0 shares of worth $0.3 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.