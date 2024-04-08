Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

Transmedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) has a beta value of 1.97 and has seen 1.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.78B, closed the last trade at $85.04 per share which meant it gained $7.84 on the day or 10.16% during that session. The TMDX stock price is -17.16% off its 52-week high price of $99.63 and 57.17% above the 52-week low of $36.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 654.76K shares.

Transmedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) trade information

Sporting 10.16% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the TMDX stock price touched $85.04 or saw a rise of 0.28%. Year-to-date, Transmedics Group Inc shares have moved 7.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Transmedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) have changed 1.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.04.

Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Transmedics Group Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 61.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 81.82%, compared to 13.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 37.50% and -33.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 51.90%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $83.78 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $88.42 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 8.36% over the past 5 years.

TMDX Dividends

Transmedics Group Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 29 and May 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Transmedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 111.86% with a share float percentage of 116.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Transmedics Group Inc having a total of 351 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 3.31 million shares worth more than $277.78 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, FMR, LLC held 10.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.31 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $193.94 million and represent 7.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.93% shares in the company for having 0.96 million shares of worth $69.4 million while later fund manager owns 0.94 million shares of worth $79.31 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.90% of company’s outstanding stock.