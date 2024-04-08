Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TPST) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TPST) has a beta value of -1.72 and has seen 2.51 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $82.55M, closed the last trade at $3.72 per share which meant it lost -$0.78 on the day or -17.33% during that session. The TPST stock price is -162.63% off its 52-week high price of $9.77 and 95.43% above the 52-week low of $0.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.01 million shares.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TPST) trade information

Sporting -17.33% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the TPST stock price touched $3.72 or saw a rise of 38.0%. Year-to-date, Tempest Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -15.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TPST) have changed 1.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.37.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tempest Therapeutics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 1166.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 17.28%, compared to 9.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 32.70% and 33.30% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 62.66% over the past 5 years.

TPST Dividends

Tempest Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TPST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.33% with a share float percentage of 30.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tempest Therapeutics Inc having a total of 34 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 0.51 million shares worth more than $1.89 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 2.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 0.43 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.61 million and represent 1.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.78% shares in the company for having 0.17 million shares of worth $0.65 million while later fund manager owns 69622.0 shares of worth $0.26 million as of Jan 30, 2024, which makes it owner of about 0.31% of company’s outstanding stock.