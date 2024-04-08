SuperCom Ltd (SPCB) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2024

SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCB) has a beta value of 0.16 and has seen 5.73 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.00M, closed the recent trade at $0.22 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -24.93% during that session. The SPCB stock price is -600.0% off its 52-week high price of $1.54 and 31.82% above the 52-week low of $0.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.50 million shares.

SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCB) trade information

Sporting -24.93% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SPCB stock price touched $0.22 or saw a rise of 36.23%. Year-to-date, SuperCom Ltd shares have moved -44.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCB) have changed 31.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.32.

SuperCom Ltd (SPCB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -45.24% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 49.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.6 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $6.26 million and $5.12 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -26.60% for the current quarter and 7.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.80% over the past 5 years.

SPCB Dividends

SuperCom Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report between April 10 and April 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.27% with a share float percentage of 5.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SuperCom Ltd having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 2.4 million shares worth more than $0.52 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 57.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 0.16 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $35639.0 and represent 3.89% of shares outstanding.