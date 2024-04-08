SNDL Inc (SNDL) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) has a beta value of 3.38 and has seen 4.43 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $590.61M, closed the recent trade at $2.24 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 2.05% during that session. The SNDL stock price is -19.2% off its 52-week high price of $2.67 and 44.2% above the 52-week low of $1.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.14 million shares.

SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) trade information

Sporting 2.05% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SNDL stock price touched $2.24 or saw a rise of 16.1%. Year-to-date, SNDL Inc shares have moved 36.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) have changed 68.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.17.

SNDL Inc (SNDL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SNDL Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 31.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 83.87%, compared to 17.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7.70%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $720.15 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $153.98 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 39.97% over the past 5 years.

SNDL Dividends

SNDL Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 13 and May 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.19% with a share float percentage of 9.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SNDL Inc having a total of 114 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 7.22 million shares worth more than $11.55 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, ETF Managers Group, LLC held 3.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with the holding of over 3.25 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.45 million and represent 1.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.58% shares in the company for having 8.42 million shares of worth $11.54 million while later fund manager owns 3.76 million shares of worth $7.14 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.60% of company’s outstanding stock.