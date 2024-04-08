Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL) has a beta value of 0.85 and has seen 7.24 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.12M, closed the recent trade at $0.61 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 23.05% during that session. The SMFL stock price is -11703.28% off its 52-week high price of $72.00 and 47.54% above the 52-week low of $0.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 470.35K shares.

Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL) trade information

Sporting 23.05% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SMFL stock price touched $0.61 or saw a rise of 4.51%. Year-to-date, Smart for Life Inc shares have moved -62.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL) have changed -38.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 75390.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.17.

Smart for Life Inc (SMFL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -73.76% over the past 6 months, compared to 17.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -41.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3 million for the current quarter.

SMFL Dividends

Smart for Life Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.16% with a share float percentage of 28.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Smart for Life Inc having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Anson Funds Management LP with over 0.2 million shares worth more than $0.15 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Anson Funds Management LP held 10.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, with the holding of over 83128.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $64008.0 and represent 4.49% of shares outstanding.