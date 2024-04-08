Small Cap Stock New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Is A Buy – Analysts

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has a beta value of 0.91 and has seen 13.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.49B, closed the last trade at $3.12 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -3.11% during that session. The NYCB stock price is -355.77% off its 52-week high price of $14.22 and 45.51% above the 52-week low of $1.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 22.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 40.17 million shares.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) trade information

Sporting -3.11% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NYCB stock price touched $3.12 or saw a rise of 6.87%. Year-to-date, New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares have moved -69.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) have changed -9.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 67.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.3.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -71.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -91.25%, compared to -12.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -143.50% and -97.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -26.80%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $651.32 million for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $643.83 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $524.83 million and $779.64 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 24.10% for the current quarter and -17.40% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -104.54% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -0.30%.

NYCB Dividends

New York Community Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 26 and April 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.56 at a share yield of 17.95%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.