Small Cap Stock EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH) Is A Buy – Analysts

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EH) has a beta value of 1.06 and has seen 1.83 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $842.13M, closed the recent trade at $20.60 per share which meant it gained $1.24 on the day or 6.40% during that session. The EH stock price is -25.15% off its 52-week high price of $25.78 and 55.44% above the 52-week low of $9.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.20 million shares.

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EH) trade information

Sporting 6.40% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the EH stock price touched $20.60 or saw a rise of 6.15%. Year-to-date, EHang Holdings Ltd ADR shares have moved 22.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EH) have changed 84.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.7.

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 14.32% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 244.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.53 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.73 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $3.23 million and $1.38 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 102.00% for the current quarter and 750.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -25.70% over the past 5 years.

EH Dividends

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between May 29 and June 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.59% with a share float percentage of 27.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with EHang Holdings Ltd ADR having a total of 83 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Axim Planning & Wealth with over 3.9 million shares worth more than $80.94 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Axim Planning & Wealth held 8.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Carmignac Gestion, with the holding of over 1.89 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $39.27 million and represent 4.30% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR� Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager holds about 2.69% shares in the company for having 1.18 million shares of worth $24.52 million while later fund manager owns 0.54 million shares of worth $11.27 million as of Oct 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.23% of company’s outstanding stock.