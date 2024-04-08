Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For WiSA Technologies Inc (WISA)

WiSA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) has a beta value of -0.04 and has seen 55.82 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.52M, closed the last trade at $0.02 per share which meant it -6.38% during that session. The WISA stock price is -13300.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.68 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 62.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 25.39 million shares.

WiSA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) trade information

Sporting -6.38% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the WISA stock price touched $0.02 or saw a rise of 27.54%. Year-to-date, WiSA Technologies Inc shares have moved -81.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WiSA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) have changed -43.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.94 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.16.

WiSA Technologies Inc (WISA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -95.51% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -27.20%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $750k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $650k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $916k and $469k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -18.10% for the current quarter and 38.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 82.60% over the past 5 years.

WISA Dividends

WiSA Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 14 and May 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

WiSA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.34% with a share float percentage of 0.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with WiSA Technologies Inc having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 82948.0 shares worth more than $1824.0. As of Dec 30, 2023, Citadel Advisors Llc held 0.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 45800.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1007.0 and represent 0.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.02% shares in the company for having 45800.0 shares of worth $1007.0 while later fund manager owns 29053.0 shares of worth $639.0 as of Jan 30, 2024, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.