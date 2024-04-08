Shares Of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) Decreased By -6.80% In A Month

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) has a beta value of 1.92 and has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $271.58M, closed the last trade at $2.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -4.24% during that session. The SFIX stock price is -130.09% off its 52-week high price of $5.20 and 4.87% above the 52-week low of $2.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.65 million shares.

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) trade information

Sporting -4.24% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SFIX stock price touched $2.26 or saw a rise of 17.52%. Year-to-date, Stitch Fix Inc shares have moved -36.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) have changed -6.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.35.

Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Stitch Fix Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -33.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 19.13%, compared to 7.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -31.60% and 20.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -20.30%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $306.08 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $305.74 million for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2024.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 36.74% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.30%.

SFIX Dividends

Stitch Fix Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between June 04 and June 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.43% with a share float percentage of 90.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Stitch Fix Inc having a total of 244 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. with over 11.98 million shares worth more than $46.12 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. held 13.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 9.41 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $36.25 million and represent 10.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.66% shares in the company for having 2.45 million shares of worth $9.42 million while later fund manager owns 1.98 million shares of worth $8.69 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.15% of company’s outstanding stock.