Shares Of SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ: SMX) Loss -22.70% In A Month

SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) has a beta value of -2.17 and has seen 0.77 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $0.85M, closed the recent trade at $0.15 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -7.12% during that session. The SMX stock price is -49766.67% off its 52-week high price of $74.80 and 20.0% above the 52-week low of $0.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.38 million shares.

SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) trade information

Sporting -7.12% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SMX stock price touched $0.15 or saw a rise of 21.05%. Year-to-date, SMX (Security Matters) Plc shares have moved -79.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) have changed -22.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

SMX Dividends

SMX (Security Matters) Plc is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.65% with a share float percentage of 0.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SMX (Security Matters) Plc having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 10000.0 shares worth more than $1479.0. As of Dec 30, 2023, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 4579.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $677.0 and represent 0.16% of shares outstanding.