Shares Of Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE: RSI) Inclined 30.43% In One Month

Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE:RSI) has a beta value of 1.57 and has seen 2.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $538.08M, closed the last trade at $7.03 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 2.93% during that session. The RSI stock price is -3.98% off its 52-week high price of $7.31 and 60.6% above the 52-week low of $2.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.26 million shares.

Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE:RSI) trade information

Sporting 2.93% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the RSI stock price touched $7.03 or saw a rise of 0.99%. Year-to-date, Rush Street Interactive Inc shares have moved 56.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE:RSI) have changed 30.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.7.

Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rush Street Interactive Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 71.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 42.86%, compared to 10.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 75.00% and 50.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.50%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $196.88 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $190.2 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $162.36 million and $157.63 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 21.30% for the current quarter and 20.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 23.52% over the past 5 years.

RSI Dividends

Rush Street Interactive Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 01 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE:RSI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.27% with a share float percentage of 78.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rush Street Interactive Inc having a total of 149 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HG Vora Capital Management, LLC with over 6.0 million shares worth more than $18.72 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, HG Vora Capital Management, LLC held 8.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Canyon Capital Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 5.74 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.89 million and represent 8.30% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.28% shares in the company for having 1.57 million shares of worth $4.91 million while later fund manager owns 1.56 million shares of worth $4.88 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.26% of company’s outstanding stock.