Shares In Genius Group Ltd (GNS) -30.08% Down, YTD

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) has a beta value of 12.11 and has seen 6.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.24M, closed the last trade at $0.46 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 7.54% during that session. The GNS stock price is -439.13% off its 52-week high price of $2.48 and 47.83% above the 52-week low of $0.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.78 million shares.

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) trade information

Sporting 7.54% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the GNS stock price touched $0.46 or saw a rise of 8.17%. Year-to-date, Genius Group Ltd shares have moved -30.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) have changed 58.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.78.

Genius Group Ltd (GNS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -45.47% over the past 6 months, compared to 22.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 57.10%.

GNS Dividends

Genius Group Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.03% with a share float percentage of 3.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Genius Group Ltd having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 0.37 million shares worth more than $0.26 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 0.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, with the holding of over 0.1 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $73535.0 and represent 0.14% of shares outstanding.