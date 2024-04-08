Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) Is Down -3.86%, As Bears Mark A Loss

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) has a beta value of 2.25 and has seen 0.78 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $110.72M, closed the recent trade at $0.73 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -3.86% during that session. The MCRB stock price is -841.1% off its 52-week high price of $6.87 and 2.74% above the 52-week low of $0.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.77 million shares.

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) trade information

Sporting -3.86% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the MCRB stock price touched $0.73 or saw a rise of 7.65%. Year-to-date, Seres Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -47.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) have changed -25.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.79.

Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Seres Therapeutics Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -65.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -29.21%, compared to 13.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 40.40% and -186.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -98.90%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $250k for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $250k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $1.38 million and $126.47 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -81.90% for the current quarter and -99.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.22% over the past 5 years.

MCRB Dividends

Seres Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 07 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.48% with a share float percentage of 63.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Seres Therapeutics Inc having a total of 136 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Flagship Pioneering Inc. with over 23.12 million shares worth more than $110.73 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Flagship Pioneering Inc. held 18.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 19.19 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $91.9 million and represent 14.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 8.63% shares in the company for having 11.07 million shares of worth $53.25 million while later fund manager owns 6.52 million shares of worth $22.48 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 5.08% of company’s outstanding stock.