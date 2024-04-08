Selina Hospitality PLC. (SLNA) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2024

Selina Hospitality PLC. (NASDAQ:SLNA) has a beta value of 0.37 and has seen 14.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.02M, closed the last trade at $0.06 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -31.12% during that session. The SLNA stock price is -2816.67% off its 52-week high price of $1.75 and -16.67% below the 52-week low of $0.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.07 million shares.

Selina Hospitality PLC. (NASDAQ:SLNA) trade information

Sporting -31.12% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SLNA stock price touched $0.06 or saw a rise of 63.64%. Year-to-date, Selina Hospitality PLC. shares have moved -69.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -63.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Selina Hospitality PLC. (NASDAQ:SLNA) have changed -79.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.96 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.51.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Selina Hospitality PLC. (SLNA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -85.03% over the past 6 months, compared to 9.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 30.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $52.49 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $70.48 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

SLNA Dividends

Selina Hospitality PLC. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Selina Hospitality PLC. (NASDAQ:SLNA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.87% with a share float percentage of 1.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Selina Hospitality PLC. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC with over 0.96 million shares worth more than $0.34 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC held 0.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 76416.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $77944.0 and represent 0.07% of shares outstanding.