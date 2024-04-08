Rumble Inc (NASDAQ: RUM) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM) has a beta value of 0.87 and has seen 0.56 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.76B, closed the recent trade at $6.32 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -1.63% during that session. The RUM stock price is -78.01% off its 52-week high price of $11.25 and 47.31% above the 52-week low of $3.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.95 million shares.

Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM) trade information

Sporting -1.63% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the RUM stock price touched $6.32 or saw a rise of 14.94%. Year-to-date, Rumble Inc shares have moved 40.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM) have changed -6.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.69.

Rumble Inc (RUM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rumble Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 23.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -10.34%, compared to 19.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -35.70% and -6.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 26.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $18.27 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $25.65 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

RUM Dividends

Rumble Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.10% with a share float percentage of 31.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rumble Inc having a total of 156 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P. with over 9.33 million shares worth more than $60.0 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P. held 8.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 5.93 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $38.11 million and represent 5.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.89% shares in the company for having 2.18 million shares of worth $14.03 million while later fund manager owns 1.58 million shares of worth $10.15 million as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.37% of company’s outstanding stock.