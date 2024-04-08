Rail Vision Ltd (RVSN) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) has a beta value of 1.33 and has seen 0.56 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.39M, closed the recent trade at $1.53 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -12.07% during that session. The RVSN stock price is -1427.45% off its 52-week high price of $23.37 and 33.99% above the 52-week low of $1.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.10 million shares.

Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) trade information

Sporting -12.07% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the RVSN stock price touched $1.53 or saw a rise of 38.31%. Year-to-date, Rail Vision Ltd shares have moved 0.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) have changed -37.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.05.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Rail Vision Ltd (RVSN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rail Vision Ltd shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -61.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -0.47%, compared to 11.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -66.30%.

RVSN Dividends

Rail Vision Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 45.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.01% with a share float percentage of 1.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rail Vision Ltd having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Walleye Capital LLC with over 0.38 million shares worth more than $0.19 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Walleye Capital LLC held 1.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is MMCAP International, Inc. SPC, with the holding of over 0.22 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.11 million and represent 0.93% of shares outstanding.