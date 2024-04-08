Pluri Inc (NASDAQ: PLUR) Shares Have Loss -23.33% Over The Past Month

Pluri Inc (NASDAQ:PLUR) has a beta value of 1.52 and has seen 0.52 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.62M, closed the recent trade at $5.90 per share which meant it gained $0.41 on the day or 7.47% during that session. The PLUR stock price is -45.08% off its 52-week high price of $8.56 and 41.53% above the 52-week low of $3.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 38710.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 17.52K shares.

Pluri Inc (NASDAQ:PLUR) trade information

Sporting 7.47% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the PLUR stock price touched $5.90 or saw a rise of 3.12%. Year-to-date, Pluri Inc shares have moved 27.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pluri Inc (NASDAQ:PLUR) have changed -23.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.02.

Pluri Inc (PLUR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 37.16% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.60%.

PLUR Dividends

Pluri Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Pluri Inc (NASDAQ:PLUR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.79% with a share float percentage of 14.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pluri Inc having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with over 0.1 million shares worth more than $82285.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. held 0.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.11 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $84370.0 and represent 0.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.25% shares in the company for having 0.1 million shares of worth $82285.0 while later fund manager owns 33473.0 shares of worth $24836.0 as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.08% of company’s outstanding stock.