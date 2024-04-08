Ocugen Inc (OCGN) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) has a beta value of 3.48 and has seen 20.54 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $469.40M, closed the last trade at $1.83 per share which meant it gained $0.32 on the day or 21.19% during that session. The OCGN stock price is -15.3% off its 52-week high price of $2.11 and 81.42% above the 52-week low of $0.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 18.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.80 million shares.

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) trade information

Sporting 21.19% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the OCGN stock price touched $1.83 or saw a rise of 4.19%. Year-to-date, Ocugen Inc shares have moved 218.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) have changed 110.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 35.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.52.

Ocugen Inc (OCGN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 351.85% over the past 6 months, compared to 13.50% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 63.63% over the past 5 years.

OCGN Dividends

Ocugen Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 12 and March 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.34% with a share float percentage of 10.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ocugen Inc having a total of 81 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 11.81 million shares worth more than $6.41 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 4.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Luminus Management, LLC, with the holding of over 4.08 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.22 million and represent 1.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.96% shares in the company for having 7.6 million shares of worth $4.13 million while later fund manager owns 3.06 million shares of worth $1.66 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.19% of company’s outstanding stock.