Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Ocean Power Technologies (AMEX:OPTT) has a beta value of 2.09 and has seen 0.9 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.80M, closed the recent trade at $0.25 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -4.64% during that session. The OPTT stock price is -208.0% off its 52-week high price of $0.77 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 369.06K shares.

Ocean Power Technologies (AMEX:OPTT) trade information

Sporting -4.64% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the OPTT stock price touched $0.25 or saw a rise of 7.41%. Year-to-date, Ocean Power Technologies shares have moved -21.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ocean Power Technologies (AMEX:OPTT) have changed -15.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.28.

OPTT Dividends

Ocean Power Technologies is expected to release its next earnings report on March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ocean Power Technologies (AMEX:OPTT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.89% with a share float percentage of 7.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ocean Power Technologies having a total of 43 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 1.81 million shares worth more than $1.09 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 3.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 0.58 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.35 million and represent 1.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.96% shares in the company for having 1.0 million shares of worth $0.6 million while later fund manager owns 0.75 million shares of worth $0.45 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.48% of company’s outstanding stock.